EFCC files corruption charges against Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke

Related News

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has filed corruption charges against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The EFCC filed the 10-count charge against Mr Lawal at an Abuja High Court.

A separate charge was also filed against Ayodele Oke, the former head of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, who was removed from office after millions of dollars belonging to the agency was found in an apartment.

The acting spokesperson of the EFCC, Orilade Tony, confirmed the development on Wednesday night, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the charge sheet, dated January 30, the accused persons were brought before a high court of the Federal Capital Territory for the alleged offence.

Mr Lawal was removed from office after he was indicted by a Senate committee which investigated the management of money meant to assist persons displaced by Boko Haram. PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Lawal was indicted for using his companies to get contracts worth millions of naira without executing the contracts.

Since his removal in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians have called for his prosecution.

Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced that Mr Buhari had directed that charges be filed against Mr Lawal and Mr Oke.

Mr Lawal has since his exit been a major campaigner for President Buhari’s re-election in his home Adamawa State.

More details later…