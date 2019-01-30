Viral Video: Police blame ‘sister security agency’ for killing unarmed civilian – Official

Nigerian ‘police officers’ caught on video killing unarmed civilian. Police says sister security agency.
Nigerian ‘police officers’ caught on video killing unarmed civilian.

The Nigerian police have said that the security officers captured in a viral video killing an unarmed civilian were from a “sister security agency”, and not from the police.

An amateur video being circulated on Twitter and Facebook shows two armed security officers dragging an unarmed young man through the street, before firing at him at close range.

The man fell down on the floor and appeared to have died instantly.

“It has been established that the armed men in the viral video are not officers of the @PoliceNG but operatives of a sister security agency,” the police said Tuesday on Twitter through its Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU).

The PCRRU tweeted using its Twitter handle @PoliceNG_PCRRU.

As a follow-up tweet, the police said, “All the men rounded up in the video are members of a violent kidnap for ransom syndicate who were tracked down to the said location.”

Okowa Campaign AD

Another tweet from the police suggested the incident may have happened in Benin City, Edo State, on Tuesday.

Though the police did not mention the “sister security agency” involved in the killing, several Twitter users said the police was referring to the State Security Services (SSS).

The SSS has, however, denied the involvement of its officers in the killing.

“Well, I haven’t seen such video, but it is not DSS. It couldn’t have been, we don’t operate like that,” Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the SSS told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday morning.

“DSS operates within the law, we are not rascally,” Mr Afunanya said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.