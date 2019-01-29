Kidnappers storm Zamfara community, abduct nursing mothers, new bride, others

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

Armed bandits on Monday attacked a community in Zamfara State, kidnapping over a dozen people.

The victims include a new bride, and some nursing mothers.

The incident happened at Zurmi Local Government Area at about 11:45 p.m.

Residents said the heavily armed bandits shot sporadically into the air, scaring residents.

Falalu Ashafa, a teacher at Government Girls Secondary School, Zurmi, said his wife, mother, two children and nanny are among those kidnapped in the Monday attack.

He said after the attack, 26 persons, including three lactating mothers, and a newly-weded bride were missing and believed to have been kidnapped.

Okowa Campaign AD

The Zurmi attack is coming two days after PREMIUM TIMES reported a similar attack on a viewing centre at Birnin Magaji. In that attack, seven people were kidnapped and are yet to be released as at Tuesday morning.

The security agencies in Zamfara are yet to make any official statement on the Saturday attack.

Killings and kidnapping for ransom have continued in Zamfara communities, despite security reinforcement and subsequent change of the police commissioner in the state.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said the police repelled the Monday night attack but later realised that 13 people had been kidnapped.

He said the hoodlums stormed Majema area in Zurmi with a view to causing mayhem and breakdown of law and order in the community.

“On the spur of the moment, combined teams of Police/Military and Civilian JTF Stationed in Zurmi responded promptly and repelled the attack.

“As a result, the attackers were forced to beat a retreat back to Dumburum forest. Sadly enough, 13 Persons were later discovered to have been kidnapped by the attackers.

“The command in its efforts to ensure the successful rescue of the Kidnapped Victims dispatched a Search and Rescue Operation team to Complement the effort of the Joint Security Personnel Currently on extensive bush combing.

“The press will be duly briefed on the outcome of the rescue operation.

“The command appeals for continued support and cooperation with the police and other security agencies by giving timely and useful information on activities of criminal elements in the state.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.