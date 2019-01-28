Ekiti governorship tribunal upholds Fayemi’s election

Related News

The Ekiti State election tribunal has dismissed a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state challenging the outcome of the July 2018 governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, was declared winner, after he polled 197,459 votes in the election.

The tribunal, led by Suleman Belgore, ruled on Monday that the allegations by the Ekiti State PDP and its governorship candidate, Olusola Kolapo, alleging that the APC manipulated the result, was not substantiated by the evidence before the court.

The tribunal sat at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo. It moved its sitting to Abuja last year for fear of violence in Ekiti.

In a judgment that lasted almost five hours, the tribunal gave various reasons for believing that the PDP failed woefully in proving its case of alleged electoral fraud.

According to Mr Belgore, the PDP claimed it had over 900 witnesses in its petition, but ended up presenting only 71 of them.

The court also ruled that it was very wrong for the party to expect that the testimonies of only 71 witnesses would serve to prove allegations of electoral fraud in over 1,300 poling unites.

“The petitioners had noted in their petition that they had over 900 witnesses but ended up calling only 71.

The petitioners failed to prove that the third respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes and we so declare,” the tribunal ruled.

