The Nigerian Bar Association has resolved to embark on a two-day boycott of courts to protest the suspension of Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen.

The NBA arrived at the resolution at its National Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

“The Nigerian Bar Association rising from her NEC meeting has decided to embark on a two-day warning boycott of courts all over Nigeria over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari,” the NBA said on Monday evening.

The boycott of the courts starts on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday.

Mr Onnoghen is facing trial on alleged false asset charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday based on a controversial order by the CCT.

The president implemented the CCT order despite the Court of Appeal ordering the tribunal to halt its trial of the chief justice.

Mr Onnoghen’s suspension has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians, with the majority regarding the move as an illegal action and a coup against the judiciary by the executive.

The suspension has also been questioned by the international community including the U.S., EU and UK.

