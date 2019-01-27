BREAKING: IGP Adamu retires all DIGs – Sources

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19).
Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19). 00555/16/1/2019/Anthony Alabi/NAN

Inspector-General Muhammed Adamu has retired seven deputy inspectors-general of police who were his seniors, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt from police sources.

The affected officers are Maigari Dikko, the DIG in charge of finance and administration and Habila Joshak, the DIG in charge of operations.

The remaining five DIGs are Emmanuel Inyang, information and communications technology; Agboola Oshodi-Glover, logistics and supply; Mohammed Katsina, research and planning; Sani Mohammed, training and development; and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, federal criminal investigation and intelligence.

Their retirement came Sunday evening, and it would be announced formally later, it was learnt. Police spokesperson, Frank Mba’s telephone was switched off at the time of this report.

The seven officers were amongst 15 senior officers PREMIUM TIMES reported were likely to be retired on January 17.

The seven DIGs and eight assistant inspectors-general were identified as having joined the police before Mr Adamu, who was appointed on January 15 after the former IG Ibrahim Idris was retired as he attained 60 years.

Okowa Campaign AD

The seven police chiefs’ departure was in furtherance of the convention that recommends the retirement of senior police chiefs when an officer junior to them in service or lower in rank is appointed to lead the institution.

When Mr Idris was appointed IG in 2016, more than 20 DIGs and AIGs were compelled to retire from service to enable him constitute his management team.

Mr Adamu has now followed the tradition, which has been criticised as wasteful and demoralising because of huge resources the nation had spent on the vast knowledge the senior officers had acquired over the years.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.