BREAKING: IGP Adamu retires all DIGs – Sources

Inspector-General Muhammed Adamu has retired seven deputy inspectors-general of police who were his seniors, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt from police sources.

The affected officers are Maigari Dikko, the DIG in charge of finance and administration and Habila Joshak, the DIG in charge of operations.

The remaining five DIGs are Emmanuel Inyang, information and communications technology; Agboola Oshodi-Glover, logistics and supply; Mohammed Katsina, research and planning; Sani Mohammed, training and development; and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, federal criminal investigation and intelligence.

Their retirement came Sunday evening, and it would be announced formally later, it was learnt. Police spokesperson, Frank Mba’s telephone was switched off at the time of this report.

The seven officers were amongst 15 senior officers PREMIUM TIMES reported were likely to be retired on January 17.

The seven DIGs and eight assistant inspectors-general were identified as having joined the police before Mr Adamu, who was appointed on January 15 after the former IG Ibrahim Idris was retired as he attained 60 years.

The seven police chiefs’ departure was in furtherance of the convention that recommends the retirement of senior police chiefs when an officer junior to them in service or lower in rank is appointed to lead the institution.

When Mr Idris was appointed IG in 2016, more than 20 DIGs and AIGs were compelled to retire from service to enable him constitute his management team.

Mr Adamu has now followed the tradition, which has been criticised as wasteful and demoralising because of huge resources the nation had spent on the vast knowledge the senior officers had acquired over the years.