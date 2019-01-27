Onnoghen’s suspension, Duke’s victory, others top politics last week

Related News

The last week witnessed Nigeria plunge into a constitutional crisis with the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari. There have been several reactions since the suspension. Also, a former Cross River State governor, Donal Duke, achieved victory for his presidential candidacy at the appeal court.

Monday

Atiku lists names of ‘corrupt’ Buhari associates

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), released a list of persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari who he alleges are corrupt. He listed 28 persons who he said have various corruption allegations around them ”but are now close to the President and the APC.”

NBA charges Buhari to stop CJN trial

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) demanded an end to the trial of Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen.

The NBA made the demand in a statement ahead of the scheduled continuation of Mr Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday.

The lawyers’ union asked the federal government to discontinue the trial and “follow the rule of law.”

Buhari orders prosecution of Babachir Lawal – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday that Babachir Lawal would be prosecuted for allegedly stealing money earmarked for the displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

The vice-president said President Muhammadu Buhari had prevailed on anti-corruption agencies to prepare criminal charges against Mr Lawal, who served as cabinet secretary from 2015 until he was sacked on October 31, 2017, over allegations of stealing millions of emergency funds.

Obasanjo attacks Osinbajo, says TraderMoni an ‘idiotic’ programme

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo attacked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying that the vice president has displayed executive recklessness and abuse of office.

Olusegun Obasanjo

He made the statement in an open letter titled “Point for Concern and Action”, which he distributed to journalists at a press conference at his house at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

“Osinbajo must have gone for, “if you can’t beat them, join them,” he said.

Tuesday

36 governors will work for Buhari`s re-election – NGF Chairman

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State said the 36 state governors would for many reasons work to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming election.

Mr Yari, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated this in Abuja at the inauguration of the Forward With Buhari Grassroots Mobilisers Goodwill Ambassadors.

Council of State approves N27,000 as new minimum wage

The National Council of State approved N27,000 as the new minimum wage at a meeting held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Following the approval, the federal government sent the minimum wage bill to the National Assembly for legislative process on Wednesday.

EU’s election analysts, observers arrive Nigeria

Ahead of the Nigerian 2019 general elections, 11 election analysts and 40 long-term observers deployed by the European Union election observation Mission (EU- EOM) arrived Nigeria.

The team’s Chief Observer, Maria Arena, a Belgian and Member of the European Parliament, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, where the mission is headquartered.

2019: Buhari assures EU of credible elections

President Buhari said he is impressed with the arrangements by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections and is sure the commission will deliver a credible poll.

FG wants Onnoghen out of office – Counsel

Aliu Umar, the Nigerian government prosecutor in the ongoing trial of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, said on Tuesday that the government wants the judge out of office.

Mr Umar, in his opening address at the resumed hearing in the matter, said Mr Onnoghen had been written and wondered whether he had received it or not.

Mr Onnoghen was absent from court on Tuesday as the Code of Conduct Tribunal resumed hearing of a case of alleged false assets declaration against him.

Police refuse to release Dino Melaye

The police in Abuja are yet to release Dino Melaye, despite a court order that the senator should be released once he meets his bail conditions. Despite claiming that his health has deteriorated, the police declined to release him. Rather, they moved him to a medical facility run by the State Security Service in Abuja.

Wednesday

Buhari signs law banning discrimination against persons with disability

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed into law legislation that criminalises common discriminations against persons with disabilities.

The Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act would see corporate entities and individuals face sanctions for discriminating against persons with impairments, the president’s National Assembly liaison, Ita Enang, announced.

Thursday

Appeal Court stops CCT from proceeding with Onnoghen’s trial

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal to suspend the trial of Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen, until the determination of appeals at the appellate court.

A three-member panel of the court led by Abdul Aboki gave the order on Thursday after hearing from parties in a current appeal pending before the court.

Appeal Court reinstates Donald Duke as SDP presidential candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday affirmed a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Duke emerged winner of the party’s presidential primary in October after he polled 812 votes ahead of a former minister, Jerry Ghana, who recorded 611 votes.

Minimum Wage Bill passes first, second readings

The new minimum wage bill passed the first and second readings at the Senate on Thursday just hours after President Buhari transmitted the draft legislation to the lawmakers

The president’s letter, read to the lawmakers by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, urged the amendment of the National Minimum Wage Amendment Act 2011 to raise the minimum wage from N18,000 to N27,000.

Ohaneze endorses Atiku, urges Igbos to vote for him

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Thursday, endorsed the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and hos vice, Peter Obi during their campaign in Owerri. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku]

The President General of the group, John Nwodo, announced the endorsement in a statement. He said the ‘Ime Obi’, which is the highest decision-making council of the group, took the decision in Enugu at a meeting.

2019: US, UK threaten visa ban on Nigerian election riggers

Both the United States of America and the United Kingdom, On Thursday threatened to punish anyone found guilty of either instigating violence or plotting to rig the elections.

In separate statements issued by the Embassy of the United States and the British High Commission in Abuja, the two countries pledged their commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in the country, saying the 2019 elections “is important not only for Nigeria but for the African continent.”

Friday

Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in new Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari swearing-in New Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

President Muhammadu Buhari has just sworn in a new Chief Justice of Nigeria after suspending current CJN, Walter Onnoghen. The swearing was done after the president signed the new Executive Order 007.

Onnoghen’s suspension is constitutional, says Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Itse Sagay , has defended the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, who is facing charges for alleged fraudulent assets declaration.

Courts issue conflicting judgments on APC having candidates in Zamfara

A High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Friday ruled that the governing APC actually conducted primaries in the state and should be allowed to present candidates for the electoral contest. An Abuja court, however, ruled otherwise.

Real reason I quit 2019 presidential race, dump ACPN — Ezekwesili

A former Vice President of the World Bank, Obiageli Ezekwesili, released a statement posted to her Facebook Page explaining the real reason she withdrew from the 2019 presidential race.

In the statement, Mrs Ezekwesili, said she had to exit her party – the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria – because of the transactional attitude of its officials.

Saturday

New CJN swears in election tribunals

Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, inaugurated members of the National Assembly, the governorship and state assembly election petition tribunals.

Police, SSS bar journalists from Onnoghen’s house

Journalists were barred from accessing the house of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Our correspondent who went to the house located close to the Supreme Court was denied entry by stern-looking security men comprised of policemen and men of the State Security Services.

PDP suspends presidential campaign, says democracy under attack

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its campaign for 72 hours to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

In its statement by its national chairman, Uche Secondus, the PDP said it was suspending its campaign for 72 hours in solidarity with Nigerians.

“People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council suspended its presidential campaign in protest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

2019: Durotoye, Moghalu’s parties form coalition ahead of presidential polls

The parties of presidential candidates, Fela Durotoye, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Kingsley Moghalu’s Young Progressives Party (YPP) formed a ‘coalition force’ in preparation for 2019 general election.

2019 elections: Buhari’s victory is guaranteed, says Akpabio

Former Senate Minority, Godswill Akpabio, said God has ordained the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, in the February 16 election

You can’t stop election in Rivers, Wike dares APC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that the All Progressives Congress does not have the capacity to stop elections from holding in the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing journalists

He expressed dissatisfaction over the threat by the state APC that there would be no election if members of the party, who were delisted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, were not relisted.

Bauchi NNPP gov candidate rejects Dogara coalition

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Bauchi State, Shuaibu Adamu, has dissociated himself from the coalition formed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

Jerry Gana to appeal court’s verdict on SDP presidential candidate

Former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, began arrangement to appeal the Court of Appeal’s verdict that reinstated a former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke

The Director-General, G19 Presidential Campaign Team of Prof Jerry Gana, Ike Neliaku, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Court issues bench warrant against Imo APC caretaker committee members

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State, issued a bench warrant against members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State recognised by the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

2019: Former Imo governor promises 10,000 jobs if elected

A former governor of Imo state and the Accord Party governorship candidate in the state, Ikedi Ohakim, has promised to bring back the ‘Imo 10,000 job scheme’ should he win the March 2, 2019 governorship election in the state.