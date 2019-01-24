Lassa fever kills four in Plateau

Rats used to illustrate the story.
Four people have died of Lassa fever in Plateau State.

The state commissioner of health, Kunde Deyin, confirmed the deaths

The incident is coming barely one week after the Nigerian Army announced the death of a soldier in Plateau from the disease.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of the soldier who was attached to 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barrack, Jos.

The deaths also come two days after the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control announced a Lassa fever outbreak in the country.

While confirming the Plateau deaths, Mr Deyin also said 16 people tested positive of the disease. He said the 16 are currently receiving treatment at Bingham Teaching Hospital Jos (Jankwano) and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

According to the commissioner, 25 cases were initially sampled out which 16 tested positive of Lassa fever.

“Four people have died of the disease. 25 cases were tested and 16 have been confirmed positive. Those who have been tested positive are currently receiving treatment at Bingham Teaching Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital,” the commissioner said.

Mr Deyin added that the disease is prevalent in five local government areas of Jos North, Jos South, Bassa, Riyom and Shendam.

He said the state government is putting plans in place to control the spread of the disease, commonly spread by infected rats.

