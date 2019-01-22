NLC rejects N27,000 minimum wage

Chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mrs Mata Banki (R) addressing workers over non-implementation of the new minimum wage for workers, in Kaduna on Tuesday (8/1/19).
Chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mrs Mata Banki (R) addressing workers over non-implementation of the new minimum wage for workers, in Kaduna on Tuesday (8/1/19). 00195/8/1/19 Ibrahim Bashir/JMH/BJO/NAN

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the N27,000 new National Minimum Wage adopted by the National Council of State on Tuesday.

Peter Ozo-Eson, the NLC General Secretary, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the council has no jurisdiction determining another amount after a Tripartite Committee has submitted its report.

“It is abysmal of government to be delaying the submission of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly and by wrongfully adopting N27,000 through the council of states,” he said.

Mr Ozo-Eson, however, said the NLC has called an emergency National Executive Council meeting for Friday to weigh on the deadline given to government within which to submit an executive bill to the National Assembly.

The NLC general scribe added that the federal government was only projecting a shutdown of the economy with its latest action.

“This is because workers should not be held responsible for any development after its NEC meeting on Friday,’’ he said.

(NAN)

