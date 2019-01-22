Obasanjo, Jonathan, Saraki, others meet Buhari

From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President Bukola Saraki and former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the National Council of State Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday
Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, former head of state, AbdulSalami Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the third Council of State meeting being convened by Mr Buhari and it has in attendance governors, some ministers and former chief justices of Nigeria.

Messrs Buhari and Obasanjo are meeting face to face just two days after the former president released a damning statement accusing Mr Buhari of planning to rig the 2019 election.

Mr Buhari in his response said Mr Obasanjo needed medical attention.

Also attending today’s meeting is the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yaqub.

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, who last week announced that the meeting would hold this week, also said it is expected to discuss the issue of a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Today’s meeting, according to sources, will also discuss the 2019 elections.

Details later…

