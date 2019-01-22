Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen was absent from court again on Monday, as the Code of Conduct Tribunal resumed hearing of a case of alleged false asset declaration against him.
Mr Onnoghen is facing six charges of alleged false declaration of assets.
He was first due for arraignment on January 14, but he missed appearance.
The Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman Danladi Umar then issued Mr Onnoghen another summon after his lawyers said the first summons were not properly served.
Mr Umar fixed January 22 for Mr Onnoghen to appear and be docked as the only defendant in the trial, but he was not in court as of 10:21 a.m. when the tribunal opened.
Details shortly.
