JUST IN: Buhari arrives Maiduguri for campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving at Maiduguri, Borno State capital ahead of his presidential campaign.
President Muhammadu Buhari arriving at Maiduguri, Borno State capital ahead of his presidential campaign.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign scheduled to hold today in Borno and Yobe states.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, led top politicians from within and outside the state to welcome the president and his entourage at the airport.

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, was also at the airport to welcome the president.

The head of the presidential campaign, Bola Tinubu, the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members of the campaign team who arrived the state earlier, were also at the airport to receive the president.

Mr Buhari was accompanied by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi; the minister of states for works, Mustapha Babashehuri, the national security adviser, Muhammed Monguno among others.

The president’s motorcade is currently pulling through a crowd of supporters as he is being conveyed to Ramat square, the venue of the event.

The president is expected to fly to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital after he is done in Maiduguri.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.