JUST IN: Buhari arrives Maiduguri for campaign

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign scheduled to hold today in Borno and Yobe states.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, led top politicians from within and outside the state to welcome the president and his entourage at the airport.

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, was also at the airport to welcome the president.

The head of the presidential campaign, Bola Tinubu, the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members of the campaign team who arrived the state earlier, were also at the airport to receive the president.

Mr Buhari was accompanied by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi; the minister of states for works, Mustapha Babashehuri, the national security adviser, Muhammed Monguno among others.

The president’s motorcade is currently pulling through a crowd of supporters as he is being conveyed to Ramat square, the venue of the event.

The president is expected to fly to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital after he is done in Maiduguri.