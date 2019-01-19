Crowd disrupts Buhari’s campaign in Jos, forces president to leave without speech

Related News

A large crowd overwhelmed security at the venue of President Muhammadu Buhari’s election campaign in Jos on Saturday, forcing the president to leave the venue without giving a speech.

After arriving the Rwang Pam stadium, it took the president almost 30 minutes to reach his seat as security personnel pushed back crowd and struggled to make way.

Later, the crowd, believed to be mostly supporters of the All Progressives Congress, surged toward the podium while some climbed the top of vehicles in the entourage of Mr Buhari.

As security personnel battled unsuccessfully to push the crowd back, Mr Buhari left the venue of the rally without delivering his speech.

He was led away through the rear exit.

Governor Simon Lalong and the the director general of the Buhari/Osinabajo Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amechi, were not also able to deliver any speech at the venue due to the crowd trouble.

The president was only able to wave to party supporters as he hurried out.