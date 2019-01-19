Crowd disrupts Buhari’s campaign in Jos, forces president to leave without speech

The crowd disrupted President Buhari's campaign in Jos
The crowd disrupted President Buhari's campaign in Jos

A large crowd overwhelmed security at the venue of President Muhammadu Buhari’s election campaign in Jos on Saturday, forcing the president to leave the venue without giving a speech.

After arriving the Rwang Pam stadium, it took the president almost 30 minutes to reach his seat as security personnel pushed back crowd and struggled to make way.

Later, the crowd, believed to be mostly supporters of the All Progressives Congress, surged toward the podium while some climbed the top of vehicles in the entourage of Mr Buhari.

As security personnel battled unsuccessfully to push the crowd back, Mr Buhari left the venue of the rally without delivering his speech.

He was led away through the rear exit.

Governor Simon Lalong and the the director general of the Buhari/Osinabajo Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amechi, were not also able to deliver any speech at the venue due to the crowd trouble.

The president was only able to wave to party supporters as he hurried out.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.