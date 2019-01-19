No plan to arrest Chief Justice Onnoghen — Presidency

Walter-Onnoghen
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen [Photo: Guardian Nigeria]

The Presidency has expressed “considerable concern and surprise’’ at the purported news of the Presidency’s alleged plan to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and frame three other Supreme Court Justices.

In a statement Saturday, Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, dismissed the reports as “fake news”.

He said: “This false story is being peddled by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) apparently to set the judiciary against the executive and cause major confusion ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“The story is absolutely false as the Presidency is not in any way involved in plotting against or framing anybody.

“We note that the findings of the Code of Conduct Bureau against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the allegations arising from them, are being handled by the courts in the normal way, as is expected in a democratic society like ours.

“The Presidency has not, and will certainly not, interfere in the process.

“We, however, want to draw the attention of the general public to this or similar false stories, which are ill motivated to further the political interests of their sponsors.’’

According to Mr Adesina, the Buhari administration is committed to the fight against corruption.

“While the Buhari administration is very firmly committed to the fight against corruption, we want to assure the general public that Government will always pursue its mission with the highest standards of fairness, and in strict conformity with the relevant laws,’’ he added.

(NAN)

