A rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa State turned violent on Thursday.
The rally was held in Gwaram Local Government Area and attended by thousands of PDP supporters including a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.
The violence is believed to have started when a police officer, trying to maintain peace, shot one of the participants. The victim reportedly died.
A mob at the rally then turned on the police officers at the rally, burning down a police vehicle.
Details later…
