Presidential panel to summon Dakwambo over death of cook

Ibrahim Dankwambo
Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo [Photo credit: The Worldfolio]

The Presidential Investigation Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has resolved to summon Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe over the death of one of his personal aides.

Tony Ojukwu, chairman of the panel disclosed at its sitting on Wednesday in Maitama, Abuja.

This was in relation to a petition written by the law chambers of Sunny Olorunmola on behalf of a woman identified as Mrs Okon over the death of her husband John Okon who was a personal cook to Mr Dankwambo.

Mrs Okon said her husband died as a result of injuries sustained due to beatings and torture by operatives of SARS.

She said her husband was in custody of a SARS unit headed by one SP Jummai of the anti-crime department, Kaduna.

Mrs Okon said problem started after a burglary at the Kaduna residence of Mr Damkwambo were the deceased was living with his family.

“The deceased who lived in the boys quarters of the governor’s private residence in Kaduna woke up on Nov. 8, 2018 to discover that the house had been burgled and four theatre TV cinema sets carted away by unknown persons.

“The deceased, his wife and other domestic staff reported the case at the Kabala Costain Police Station, where they were all arrested.

“They were subsequently transferred to the State Police Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 for further investigation.

“My husband fell sick and died on Nov. 13 as he was being rushed to Barau Diko General Hospital, Kaduna for medical attention,” she said.

The counsel to the petitioner, Gloria Balkson, brought a pathologist, Godwin Ayuba, who performed an autopsy on the deceased.

Mr Ayuba, led by Mrs Balkson, narrated their finding to the panel.

“He died as a result of multiple traumas; break down of blood due to infection or drug and so much bile stain, signifying leakages in the gall bladder.

“His stomach had undigested peppery liquid food and the small intestine was ballooned at intervals,” he said.

When cross-examined by counsel to the police, Taiwo Malik, the pathologist said the coroner from the police paid for the autopsy and was the one who asked for the autopsy.

He said further that he did not know why the police pathologist was not invited to the sitting.

Iheanyichukwu Ogbonna, obstetrician and gynaecologist, who served as an observer to the autopsy told the panel that the gall bladder was ruptured obviously traumatised.

He stated further that the bile stained the entire intestine green, showing that not enough food was in the stomach.

When the wife of the deceased was led in evidence by her counsel, she said that she identified one Baba Yakubu as the police officer who dragged her late husband and tortured him.

“They did not allow him to drink water or eat food,” she said.

The panel led by Mr Ojukwu asked Mr Yakubu to respond to the allegation but he denied dragging the deceased.

“I am not working at the counter, my office is upstairs and the ones responsible for feeding suspects are those working at the counter,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel was set up by the federal government to investigate the allegations of human rights abuses by the men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The panel is to make recommendations to the government on the way forward.

(NAN)

