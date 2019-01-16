New Police IG sacks force’s spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood; appoints replacement

Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)
The acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has appointed a new spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force.

He is Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He takes over from Moshood Jimoh, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police who has been redeployed to ‘other national assignment’.

Until his appointment, Mr Mba was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi- Lagos.

The posting is with immediate effect.

Mr Mba, a lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law.

He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

A product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, where he had his initial police training, he is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA.

He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

He is a former federal police spokesperson.

“A former police spokesman- both at the national and the Lagos State Command levels, he is an experienced communicator and image maker. The new Inspector General of Police has therefore charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realising his Mission and Vision for the Force and the nation,” a statement from Force headquarters noted.

“A passionate and versatile police officer who has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country, Frank has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement trainings, both within and outside Nigeria.

“These include:Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013); US-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program, with special focus on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.

“He was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007, where he distinguished himself through a combination of hard work, professionalism, and discipline, thereby earning himself the prestigious UN Medal. He has since assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja,” the statement added.

