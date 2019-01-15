Buhari meets outgoing Police IG Idris, likely successor

Related News

The outgoing Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has taken his possible successor in office, Adamu Mohammed, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two senior officers who drove in the official vehicle of the IGP, arrived the presidential villa at about 1:35p.m. and headed to the president’s office.

It was Mr Mohammed’s second visit to the villa on Tuesday. He had earlier met with the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, in the morning. He returned to the state house with the outgoing IG.

A source at the villa said it is the tradition for an outgoing IG to bring his successor to the president.

The source said after the meeting, expected to be brief, the new IG will be decorated by the president, who would be assisted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Osinbajo came out of the president’s office at about 1:44p.m. while the two police officers remained with the president.