AIG Adamu visits Presidential Villa

The man who is expected to be named the new police inspector general, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday visited the presidential villa, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Officials have told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Mohammed, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, will be named by President Muhammad Buhari as replacement for the retiring Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

NAN reports that Mr Adamu arrived the villa at about 10.55 a.m. and moved to the office of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Mr Idris, a controversial officer, is leaving the force after reaching 60 years of age January 15.

He was seen performing his last public official duty of wreath laying at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting between the president’s chief of staff and Mohmmed Adamu was ongoing as at the time of filing this report, NAN reported.