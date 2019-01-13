Thugs attack Saraki’s family residence, open fire on supporters – Aide

Related News

Thugs have attacked the family residence of Senate President Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, Kwara State, one of his aides has alleged.

Olu Onemola, the Senate President’s Special Assistant on New Media, said the hoodlums injured at least 11 people and damaged up to 50 vehicles.

He alleged that the thugs were of the All Progressives Congress, the opposition party in Kwara.

Pictures of the Saturday attack sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Onemola show some damaged vehicle windscreens.

This is coming few days after the Senate President raised an alarm on serial attacks on his supporters.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Mr Saraki accused the police of providing cover for those unleashing terror on his supporters.

In the Sunday statement, Mr Saraki’s aide alleged that the hoodlums are loyal to the APC, a party the Senate president dumped over five months ago.

“For the second time in four days, political thugs loyal to the factional gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State yesterday attacked the Agbaji Ilorin family residence of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

“The rampaging APC thugs opened fire on residents of the area, wounding at least 11 persons in the process.

“They also destroyed about 50 cars parked at various locations within Agbaji Quarters.”

According to the statement, the attack started at about 11:30 a.m. when armed thugs stormed the area and shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

“The APC thugs came around 11:30am and shot sporadically into the air. In fact, they were provided cover by the DPO Adewole Division of Police. At least, 11 people received injuries from gunshots while about 50 cars including that of Imam Aliagan were destroyed.

“The thugs also carted away four motorbikes and stole money and jewelry from shops deserted by their owners,” President of Agbaji Development Association, Musa Yusuf, was quoted as saying.

The statement also captured the reaction of the Director General of the PDP campaign council in the state, Suleiman Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar said the orgy of violence was being perpetrated by the APC leaders in the state to instill fear in the minds of residence ahead of the coming general elections, having discovered that Kwarans have rejected them.

He called on security agencies in the state to within 48hours arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of both Saturday and Thursday violence in Ilorin.

Meanwhile, Mr Saraki has urged his kinsmen to remain calm in the face of recent attacks.

Upon receiving news of the attack on Saturday, Mr Saraki hurriedly returned to Ilorin from Erin- Ile where he had gone to address a political rally, a separate statement by Mr Onemola notes.

Mr Saraki, during his visit to Agbaji quarters, assessed level of damage done to property by the rampaging APC thugs.

He urged his people to remain calm and should not be provoked into retaliation or reprisal attacks, the statement notes.

The police are yet to speak on the Saturday attack.