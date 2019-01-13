Tottenham vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Red Devils seek revenge at Wembley

tottenham-united

Manchester United were beaten black and blue by Tottenham Hotspur when both sides met earlier in the season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are however now rejuvenated and will be looking to pay back Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their own coin as they slug it out in the Super Sunday clash at the Wembley Stadium.

Sunday’s showdown at Wembley will serve as a litmus test for both Tottenham and Man United, as well as their respective managers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will put his unblemished record as United boss on the line against Pochettino, who might just replace him at Old Trafford in the summer.

Spurs are 10 points above United in the table ahead of Sunday’s showdown, and victory would lift them up into second place – at least until Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

While we await fireworks and goals at Wembley, stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Kickoff at Wembley!

Throw-in for Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands to watch Manchester United

Harry Kane fouls Luke Shaw

 

