2019: Lagos, Kano top list of registered voters

The voter register presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to party leaders on Monday showed that Lagos and Kano States have the highest number of registered voters with 6.5 million and 5.4 million respectively.

Bayelsa and Ekiti States have the least number of voters with 923,181 and 909,967 respectively.

The total number of registered voters stands at 84 million, 15 million more than the figure in 2015 which stood at 68 million.

In 2015, Lagos and Kano States also had the highest registered voters with 5.8 million and 4.9 million respectively.

At the regional level, INEC figures show that North West currently has the highest number of registered voters, with 20 million voters constituting 24 per cent of the total.

It is followed by the South West, which has 16 million voters, constituting 19.39 per cent.

Other regions include: South-South with 12 million, South East- 10 million, North-East- 11 million and North-Central- 13million registered voters.

Under age distribution, the document shows that youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years constitute the highest with 51.11 per cent, which is 42,938,458 voters.

Those between 36 and 50 years closely follow, constituting 29.97 per cent, which is 25,176,144.

Those between 51 and 70 years constitute 15.22 per cent, with 3,100,971 voters; while over 70 years constitute 3.69 per cent.

Below is the breakdown of voters by states:

Abia 1,932,892

Adamawa 1,973,083

Akwa Ibom 2,119,727

Anambra 2,447,996

Bauchi 2,462,843

Bayelsa 923,182

Benue 2,480,131

Borno 2,315,956

Cross River 1,527,289

Delta 2,845,274

Ebonyi 1,459,933

Edo 2,210,534

Ekiti 909,967

Enugu 1,944,016

FCT 1,344,856

Gombe 1,394,393

Imo 2,272,293

Jigawa 2,111,106

Kaduna 3,932,492

Kano 5,457,747

Katsina 3,230,230

Kebbi 1,806,231

Kogi 1,646,350

Kwara 1,406,457

Lagos 6.570,291

Nasarawa 1,617,786

Niger 2,390,035

Ogun-2,375,003

Ondo-1,822,346

Osun 1,680,498

Oyo 2,934,107

Plateau 2,480,455

Rivers 3,215,273

Sokoto 1,903,166

Taraba 1,777,105

Yobe 1,365,913

Zamfara 1,717,128