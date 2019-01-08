2019: Lagos, Kano top list of registered voters

The voter register presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to party leaders on Monday showed that Lagos and Kano States have the highest number of registered voters with 6.5 million and 5.4 million respectively.
Bayelsa and Ekiti States have the least number of voters with 923,181 and 909,967 respectively.
The total number of registered voters stands at 84 million, 15 million more than the figure in 2015 which stood at 68 million.
In 2015, Lagos and Kano States also had the highest registered voters with 5.8 million and 4.9 million respectively.
At the regional level, INEC figures show that North West currently has the highest number of registered voters, with 20 million voters constituting 24 per cent of the total.
It is followed by the South West, which has 16 million voters, constituting 19.39 per cent.
Other regions include: South-South with 12 million, South East- 10 million, North-East- 11 million and North-Central- 13million registered voters.
Under age distribution, the document shows that youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years constitute the highest with 51.11 per cent, which is 42,938,458 voters.
Those between 36 and 50 years closely follow, constituting 29.97 per cent, which is 25,176,144.
Those between 51 and 70 years constitute 15.22 per cent, with 3,100,971 voters; while over 70 years constitute 3.69 per cent.
Below is the breakdown of voters by states:
Abia 1,932,892
Adamawa 1,973,083
Akwa Ibom 2,119,727
Anambra 2,447,996
Bauchi 2,462,843
Bayelsa 923,182
Benue 2,480,131
Borno 2,315,956
Cross River 1,527,289
Delta 2,845,274
Ebonyi 1,459,933
Edo 2,210,534
Ekiti 909,967
Enugu 1,944,016
FCT 1,344,856
Gombe 1,394,393
Imo 2,272,293
Jigawa 2,111,106
Kaduna 3,932,492
Kano 5,457,747
Katsina 3,230,230
Kebbi 1,806,231
Kogi 1,646,350
Kwara 1,406,457
Lagos 6.570,291
Nasarawa 1,617,786
Niger 2,390,035
Ogun-2,375,003
Ondo-1,822,346
Osun 1,680,498
Oyo 2,934,107
Plateau 2,480,455
Rivers 3,215,273
Sokoto 1,903,166
Taraba 1,777,105
Yobe 1,365,913
Zamfara 1,717,128