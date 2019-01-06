Atiku campaign releases secret tapes quoting Minister Amaechi as abusing Buhari

Related News

The campaign team of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has released audio tapes which it described as that of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr Amaechi is a key political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and the director-general of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation.

But the tapes, which were made available to PREMIUM TIMES by Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on public communication to the PDP candidate, are now portraying the minister as lacking confidence in the product (Mr Buhari) he was appointed to market.

The clips, Mr Shaibu said, were made out of an informal interaction Mr Amaechi had with journalists covering his ministry.

The transcript of one of the two tapes read, “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is if everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere, I swear.

“Even if you divide the country into 10, it will still not change. I’m not joking o. When Magnus (Abe) was my SSG, I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless.

“He said ‘Oga, stop it now. Coming from a governor, don’t be saying that. But two months in Abuja, Magnus said this country is hopeless and helpless. I said ‘why?’ He said, you are right, the only thing they do in Abuja is share money, they don’t work.”

The second tape said, “The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’.

“In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah. And I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?'”

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the authenticity of the tape.

When contacted, David Iyofor, the spokesperson for Mr Amaechi, said the minister’s team was still reviewing the recording and needed more time to do so before commenting on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Shaibu said the leaked tape has shown that even the president’s appointees lacked confidence in his ability to tranform the country.

He said, “The President should just quit honourably instead of wasting tax payers monies on a failed reelection bid.

“The truth is that, the other day, the President confessed that the economy had collapsed under his watch.

“On another occasion , the wife confessed to the fact that, the cabal and not her dearest husband, President Buhari was in-charge of the country and now, the Director General Of his re-election campaign has confessed to the lack of capacity of President Buhari and the dismal failure of hid administration.

“Truth is, the President has established a record of failures which probably no other President would ever equal or erase. Mrs Aishat Buhari was partially correct when she stated that two people are preventing her husband from performing well. With this audio tape, if the two don’t include her husband then she is not completely being truthful.”