JUST IN: Dino Melaye ‘surrenders’ to police

Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, whose Maitama Abuja home had been besieged by the police in the last seven days, has handed himself over to the authorities.

The lawmaker is currently in the custody of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Abuja.

Mr Melaye wilfully made himself available to police, one of his aides, Bode Gbadebo, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday afternoon.

From his account, Mr Melaye was visited by some colleague lawmakers around 3p.m. Friday afternoon, alongside his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.

Lawmakers who visited him included Boma Goodhead, and a Senator from Kogi, Atai Aidoko-Ali.

It is not clear whether the lawmakers convinced Mr Melaye to surrender, but Mr Gbadebo told PREMIUM TIMES the legislators accompanied the senator to the police headquarters where they were told the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was not around.

They were informed that the senator was wanted by SARS and should report to their commander’s office.

Mr Melaye and some of the lawmakers who accompanied him are currently at the Abuja SARS office.

More details coming…

