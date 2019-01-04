President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
The meeting which began shortly after Friday prayers is holding inside the president’s office at the State House Presidential Villa Abuja.
Mr Idris is expected to retire from service after reaching the mandatory 35 years in service this month.
A source close to the police chief told PREMIUM TIMES that the fate of the police boss will be known after Friday’s meeting.
“We are optimistic, but all will be known after this meeting,” he said.
The meeting was still on at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Many opposition leaders and civil society groups have asked President Buhari not to extend Mr Idris’ tenure. They accused him of partisanship and incompetence in the management of the police.
