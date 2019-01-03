Zamfara: How police transfer ordered by Buhari helps bandits — Yari

Related News

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State says the policy of transfer of police officers as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari aids bandits in attacking villages in the state.

Mr Yari said President Buhari recently instructed the Inspector General of the Police, Ibrahim Idris, to transfer any policeman who has spent more than three years in the state.

Mr Yari stated this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari in his office at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

”There is an instruction given by the president that every policeman who spent more than three years in the state should be transferred. Unfortunately, when they were transferred, they were not replaced,” he said.

Mr Yari said there are 230 districts, 147 elective wards in the state which were inhabited by more than 20,000 people but that only some have police outposts.

”So, you can understand the number of places where there is no presence of the police and these people (bandits) are aware of this and these are the areas that they hit,” he said.

Several residents of the state have been killed by bandits, while more are kidnapped.

The governor said the bandits often attack areas ”where they know there is no police presence”.

What I Told Buhari

He said he took advantage of his meeting with the president to brief him on the situation.

”We have issues like that which I explained to the president so that we can get the attention of the IG so that the number (of police officers) that was reduced in the name of transfers should be replaced,” he said.

Mr Yari also said the situation in the state is now calm.

”We have started getting results. We believe strongly with what we have on ground, in terms of the number of security personnel, if they take their job seriously, within a short time we will get out of this situation.

”We hope with the encouragement from the president, in no time, the issues will be a thing of the past,” he said.

An embittered Mr Yari recently called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the state in the midst of the unending bloodletting in the state.

He also said he would be willing to step aside as governor if/when the declaration was effected.