Manchester City Vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Clash Of The Titans At Etihad

Third-place Manchester City will be hosting table toppers, Liverpool, at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in the first game of 2019 for both teams.

For many, tonight’s contest can go a long way in deciding who ends up winning the league.

Jurgen Klopp’s team enters the game with an undefeated record at 17-3-0 and 54 points, while City has 48 points with a record of 15-2-3.

City had led the league for most of the season, but recent results have turned the tide, putting Liverpool in the driver’s seat in the new year.

Looking at past records, Liverpool won three of the four clashes between them and Manchester City last season, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final.

The history books also show that Pep Guardiola has a poor record against Jurgen Klopp; winning just five of the 15 meetings against the German tactician.

Kickoff is 9 p.m.