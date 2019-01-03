Manchester City Vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Clash Of The Titans At Etihad

Third-place Manchester City will be hosting table toppers, Liverpool, at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in the first game of 2019 for both teams.
For many, tonight’s contest can go a long way in deciding who ends up winning the league.
Jurgen Klopp’s team enters the game with an undefeated record at 17-3-0 and 54 points, while City has 48 points with a record of 15-2-3.
City had led the league for most of the season, but recent results have turned the tide, putting Liverpool in the driver’s seat in the new year.
Looking at past records, Liverpool won three of the four clashes between them and Manchester City last season, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final.
The history books also show that Pep Guardiola has a poor record against Jurgen Klopp; winning just five of the 15 meetings against the German tactician.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.
Kickoff is 9 p.m.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.