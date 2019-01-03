Boko Haram: Five Nigerian Air Force officials die in helicopter crash

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that five of its officials died in a helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash which the air force said occurred during an air operation against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The air force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, provided details of the crash in a statement on Thursday. He also named the five victims.

See the full statement by Mr Daramola, an air commodore, below.

NAF Loses 5 Officer in Crashed Helicopter

1. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of the 5 crew members who were on board the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M Helicopter which crashed in combat yesterday, 2 January 2019, while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno State. The deceased personnel, whose remains have been recovered to Maiduguri, are:

a. Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob – Pilot in Command.

b. Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas – Co-Pilot.

c. Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim – Flight Technician.

d. Lance Corporal Adamu Nura – Gunner.

e. Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael – Gunner.

2. These gallant fallen heroes made the supreme sacrifice in the service of our Fatherland, for which the NAF, and indeed the entire Nation, owes them an unending debt of gratitude. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the 5 fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose. The CAS was in Maiduguri today, 3 January 2019, to convey the condolences of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammed Buhari, to personnel of the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE over the unfortunate loss. While in Maiduguri, the CAS also received a condolence visit from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

3. The NAF appreciates the overwhelming support shown by the general public to the Service over the sad incident. We continue to solicit your understanding and support as we daily strive to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

4. You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.