Tinubu, Oshiomhole absent as Buhari inaugurates campaign team

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government unilaterally -- without required consultation with states and the national assembly-- tampered with the NLNG funds.
President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government unilaterally -- without required consultation with states and the national assembly-- tampered with the NLNG funds.

A national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, were conspicuously absent on Thursday afternoon as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a campaign team formed and led by Aisha Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Buhari, in an unprecedented move, announced the campaign team which will work alongside the official Presidential Campaign Council.

The campaign team is described as women and youth campaign team for the 2019 election.

The inauguration, which is holding at the Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja, began some few minutes after 3 p.m.

The team to be inaugurated is chaired by the president’s wife, Aisha, and co-chaired by the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo.

Mr Buhari chairs the official APC Presidential Campaign Council. The council is co-chaired by Mr Tinubu and they are assisted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mr Oshiomhole.

Mrs Buhari had publicly criticised the APC and Mr OShiomhole over the handling of the parties primaries across the country.

Details later…

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.