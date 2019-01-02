Buhari plans to spend more on presidential air fleet in 2019 than 2017, 2018

Presidential plane used to illustrate the story.
Presidential plane used to illustrate the story.

The Nigerian government has proposed to spend N7.30 billion (7,297,022,065) on the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) in the 2019 budget proposal, according to details obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The proposed expenditure is about 67 per cent higher than the N4.37 billion appropriation in the 2017 budget, which consisted of N3.97 billion for recurrent and N399.5 million for capital projects.

The proposed expenditure is also a little higher than the N7.26 billion appropriation for PAF in the 2018 budget, with N4.3 billion recurrent expenditure and N2.8 billion capital expenditure.

The proposed amount includes N2.9 billion (2,936,125,212) earmarked for capital expenditure and N4.3 billion (4,360,896,853) proposed for recurrent expenditure.

In the 2019 proposal, which is subject to the approval by the National Assembly, a breakdown shows that at least N426 million has been budgeted for personnel cost, while about N3.9 billion would constitute total overhead.

Details showed that N460 million has been budgeted for travel and transport, which include local and international travels among other concerns. Similarly, N159 million has been budgeted for utilities, which covers electricity charges, telephone charges, internet access, satellite broadcasting access charges, water rates, among others.

Equally, for the mandatory upgrade and installation of live TV and internet service on BBJ (5N-FGT), the sum of N792 million has been budgeted while N50 million would be expended on compliance with mandatory upgrade and installation of internet service on G550 (5N-FGW).

In the 2017 budget, about N2.03 billion was approved for the purchase of firefighting vehicle and equipment and air navigational equipment; aircraft towing vehicle, aircraft maintenance tools and kitchen equipment; aircraft fuel cost and aircraft maintenance.

The PAF is widely considered the second largest airline in the country after Arik Air. For years, its maintenance has remained a controversial subject, amidst outcry among Nigerians that the maintenance cost was too high.

In 2015, when President Muhamadu Buhari came on board with his promise of cutting down on the waste of public resources, he assured Nigerians his administration would cut down on the number of aircraft on the fleet inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

In November 2015, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said 10 aircraft in the fleet included two each of Augusta 149, Augusta 101 and Falcon 7X as well as one each of HS 4000, G500, G550 and 737 BBJ series.

In October 2016, more than a year after taking office, in an attempt to downsize the PAF, the Buhari administration advertised the sale of two of the aircraft – a Falcon 7X executive jet and Hawker 4000. The proposed sale was however scuttled by negotiations.

When contacted for clarification last year, Mr Shehu told PREMIUM TIMES that the sale of Falcon and the Hawker were still to be concluded. “The bids are being reviewed by both sides. One thing I want to assure Nigerians is that the present administration is determined to secure the country’s best interest in a market that is sounding hawkish,” he said.

Nothing has been heard of the proposed sale ever since.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to speak to Mr Shehu Wednesday evening were unsuccessful. He has also not responded to a text message sent to his known number as at press time.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Oladeinde Olawoyin

Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.