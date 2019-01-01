Related News

Several public office holders have facilitated with Nigerians in New Year messages sent to PREMIUM TIMES

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his New Year message, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the preceding year as a good time to look forward to considering new prospects, unfold our plans, and prepare for landmark dates and events.

”The dawn of a New Year is also a time to look forward. To consider new prospects, unfold our plans, and prepare for landmark dates and events.

”At the turn of every year, we often use the opportunity to look back at the past and forward to the future. To review the outgoing year, its high and low points, successes and failures, and be fully thankful to God.

”A time like this offers a precious opportunity for thanksgiving, stock taking and reflection on goals and targets set for the preceding year, and how much was accomplished. The ones not done can then be rolled over into a new year,” the president said.

In his message, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in a statement he personally signed, called on Nigerian to leave in peace and prosperity to end terrorism.

‘’It can also be the year when we put an end to terrorism and usher in a golden age of peace.

Mr Abubakar also urged Nigerians not to lose hope, noting that “Nigeria is no stranger to overcoming difficulties.”

The Senate president Bukola Saraki in his goodwill message called on Nigerians to remain positive and hope for better days even as they celebrate the commencement of the New Year, 2019.

Mr Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, said the current social, economic and political challenges would give room for better times if Nigerians remain hopeful and collectively work together to ensure a turnaround.

“I congratulate all Nigerians who are today ushering in a New Year in an atmosphere of peace. While a lot needs to be done to increase the level of security in the land, revive our economy, gainfully engage our youths, the New Year gives us another opportunity to take steps that would lead us to our desired destination as a nation.”

In a similar message, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advised Nigerians to shun violence as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections

The statement signed by Mr Ayokunle’s media assistant, Bayo Oladeji, also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to avoid taking sides in the forthcoming election.

“The year 2019 is a crucial year to all Nigerians because it is a year of general elections. I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to make sure that they abide in peace without being involved in violence throughout the year, especially before, during and after the election.

“We should all distant ourselves from electoral manipulation in whatever form. I urge politicians not to be too desperate to be voted into power and get themselves involved in using thugs to cause chaos or commit electoral fraud. Vote buying is evil, all stakeholders should shun it.”

In the same vein, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, urged Nigerians to live in peace amidst ethnic, religious, and political divisions and recriminations.

“I urge Nigerians to embrace 2019 with hope and the belief that Nigeria will eventually get to the Promised Land. We already have what it takes to be great as a nation, but we have to give every individual as well as every part of the country a sense of belonging and the opportunity to make the utmost contributions it is capable of.

While discussing security, Mr Ekweremadu emphasised the need to strengthen the security of lives and property as well as close the widening divisions in the country in the New Year.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his message assured the people of his state of accelerated development in 2019.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor noted that 2019 will witness more projects execution and empowerment of the people in line with the tenets of New Rivers Development Blueprint.

According to him, massive investments in infrastructure, access to education and training, qualitative healthcare and the creation of economic opportunities will remain some of his administration’s key priorities in 2019.

”No part of the state will be left behind in the ongoing development process,” he said.

Also in a New Year goodwill message, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, called on Nigerians to select the path of moving forward in 2019.

“We must look back on 2018 with thanks and gratitude and thank God for Nigeria and all that he has done for us. Also, we must enter the New Year and see it as a new day for Nigeria.’’

‘’We can either chose to continue forward or return to the old ways that held us back for so long. Just as 2018 must turn into 2019, we must also continue to move forward. As time cannot proceed backwards. Nor should we.’’