Gunmen kill four in another Plateau attack

Nigeria_Plateau
Plateau State on Map

Four people were killed in another round of attack in Nding village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Plateau State police command has confirmed.

Typev Terna, the police spokesperson who confirmed the incident also said two people were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital.

The incident is coming six days after five people were killed in Rawuru village of Fan District of Barikin LGA of the state.

“On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from SAMSON BITRUS of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date, at about 1800hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Austin I Agbonlahor, having received the information, immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left the scene of crime.

“On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the Hospital.

“Out of the three persons that were injured, one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law, ” the police added.

The attack occurred despite police deploying over 2,000 officers to maintain peace in the state, during the Christmas and New Year season.

Barkin Ladi is one of the communities in Plateau State that has suffered from repeated violence, often between herders and farming communities. The violence sometimes, takes ethnic and religious forms.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.