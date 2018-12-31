20 caregivers kidnapped in Katsina

Related News

An Islamic group has announced the abduction of 20 members of its First Aid Group (FAG) in Katsina.

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) said the victims were kidnapped on December 23 in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Sani Jingir, the National Chairman of the ‘Ulama’ Council of the group, disclosed the incident to journalists on Sunday, at a press conference held at the headquarters of the group in Jos.

The Ulama Council is the highest spiritual organ of the religious organisation.

The victims were on their way back to their destination in Sokoto State, after attending a first aid camp in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, Mr Jingir said.

“Our members of the First Aid Group from Sokoto state on their way home were kidnapped after they have left Jibya in Katsina State before they entered Zamfara State.

“The kidnappers peacefully stopped them, took them out of their bus, before moving them into the bush. Their bus was abandoned and we were able to retrieve it,” he said.

The cleric expressed shock that the incident happened to caregivers. He told journalists that President Buhari had called him to express sympathy about the kidnap.

When asked if the kidnappers have contacted the group, Mr Jingir said so far no one has contacted them.

“As at the time of this conference, nobody has contacted us. It is very unfortunate.

“I urge the kidnappers to fear Allah, they should know that the hostages were only first aiders, nobody is paying them salary, they only render help to people,” he added.

Kidnapping for ransom has increased in many parts of Nigeria including states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Ondo and Ekiti.

The police are yet to speak on the kidnap of the caregivers.