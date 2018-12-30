Four Nigerian airlines sanctioned for irregularities

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has sanctioned four operators for violating the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NigCARs).

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, who made the disclosure on Sunday in Lagos, said that those sanctioned included both scheduled and non-scheduled operators. He did not name the operators.

Mr Adurogboye said three of the affected operators were to pay a fine ranging from N1.5 million to N2 million, while the fourth operator had its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) suspended for 180 days.

He said the affected operators were caught when NCAA Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) visited their premises.

According to him, a number of deficiencies, including non-implementation of training programmes for maintenance personnel as required and irregularities concerning Helicopter flight identification were discovered during the inspection.

“Also discovered were deliberate violation of the regulations, performing maintenance programme without necessary approval and the use of outdated manual.

“Adurogboye said that NCAA has directed that the maintenance personnel be trained immediately.

“NCAA wishes to assure all stakeholders that it will continue to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed,” he said.

(NAN)

