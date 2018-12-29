Former President Shagari is buried

Related News

The remains of Nigeria’s second republic President, Shehu Shagari, was laid to rest on Saturday at his hometown in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Mr Shagari died on Friday at the age of 93 at the National Hospital, Abuja.

His remains were received by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto at about 1: 00 p.m.

He was later buried according to Islamic rights in his house at about 3:25 p.m.

The funeral prayer was led by Shehu Galadanchi and dignitaries that attended included Wazirin Sokoto, Sambo Junaidu as well as Governors of Kebbi and Zamfara States, Atiku Bagudu and Abdulaziz Yari, respectively.

Others were state, Yahaya Abdudkarim, Sokoto Deputy Governor, Manniru Dan’iya, Aliyu Wamakko, Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Mera.

The federal government delegation at the funeral was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustspha, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Minister of Commerce, Trade and Investment, A’isha Abubakar.

Mr Mustapha described Mr Shagari as a humble leader who contributed immensely to democracy in Nigeria.

The SGF enjoined Nigerians to emulate his good qualities and condole the people of Sokoto State and Nigerians in general.

The General Commanding Officer (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Stevenson Olabanji, led the military processions at the funeral.

In his condolence messages, Governor Tambuwal condoled the family of Mr Shagari, people of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

Mr Tambuwal described the death as a great loss and prayed Allah to grant him eternal bliss.

He said Mr Shagari was a national and international statesman, who made unparalleled contributions to the development of education, as a teacher at a basic level and as president of Nigeria.

He said the Shagari administration witnessed social and economic advancement, setting the pace for the nation’s industrialisation, particularly through the establishment of the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.

He said that the Shagari Presidency played a frontline role in the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980 and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

Mr Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) also recalled the agricultural programme – the Green Revolution – by the former president.

He described Mr Shagari’s death as a great loss, especially his sterling virtues of unrivalled humility, piety and patriotism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were offered to the departed soul and the SGF extended the federal government’s condolences to the deceased family, people of Sokoto and Nigerians at large.

The former president held the traditional title of Turakin Sokoto and is survived by several children and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr Shagari was president of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983 and was toppled three months into his second term by the then military ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, who is now Nigeria’s president.

The former leader was born February 25, 1925, in Shagari in Sokoto State.

After his early education, he worked as a teacher for a brief period before entering politics in 1951.

In 1954, he was elected to the Federal House of Representatives.

He served seven times in a ministerial or cabinet posts as a Federal Minister and Federal Commissioner from 1958–1975, before he was elected president in 1979.

(NAN)