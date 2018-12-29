Top 20 PREMIUM TIMES’ reports that helped shape 2018

Related News

The outgoing 2018 was an eventful year for the news. From the nation’s often tumultuous politics to its governance, human rights to entertainment and business, newsmakers provided no letup.

PREMIUM TIMES stayed alert all year, and worked hard to inform millions of its dedicated readers around the world.

With exceptional originality, it served groundbreaking exclusives and indepth investigations that provoked policy changes.

There is a chance you missed some of these reports. We have a quick recap of 20 notable exclusive reports for you:

1. EXCLUSIVE: Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun skips NYSC, forges certificate

Kemi Adeosun

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme. Instead, she forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation.

Read more here: https://goo.gl/yBgvd4

2. EXCLUSIVE: God will never forgive me if I support Atiku- Obasanjo

Obasanjo and Atiku

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should not count on him for support in his latest bid to actualise his life-long ambition of being elected the president of Nigeria.

Read more: https://goo.gl/zQs3ht

3. EXCLUSIVE: IGP Idris gets Buhari’s nod to arrest Saraki over murders in Kwara

IGP Ibrahim Idris and Bukola Saraki

President Muhammadu Buhari in June, 2018 said he had no objections to any plan by the police to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki over a string of murder cases in Kwara State, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Read more: https://goo.gl/FsXtus

4. EXCLUSIVE: Saraki’s anointed candidate for Kwara governorship, Razak Atunwa, skips NYSC, forges certificate

Razak Atunwa.

Mr Atunwa, lawyer and chair of House Committee on Justice, falsified NYSC certificate to run for governor, ignoring recent scandals of two ministers.

Read more: https://goo.gl/qoXMce

5. EXCLUSIVE: Former Daura’s ally says disgraced SSS boss took bribe

The sacked director general of State Security Service, Lawal Daura. [Photo credit:

A former assistant to the sacked director general of State Security Service, Lawal Daura, accused his former principal of extensive corruption, and portrayed him as a man who serially betrayed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, for money.

Read more: https://goo.gl/mZek3J

6. EXCLUSIVE: Documents show Buhari’s govt. illegally diverted N378 billion NLNG dividend

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government unilaterally — without required consultation with states and the national assembly– tampered with the NLNG funds.

The NLNG dividends are meant to be shared between the federal, state and local governments of Nigeria. But the NNPC has been abusing the funds.

Read more: https://goo.gl/QqbK4B

7. EXCLUSIVE: Buhari terminates $195 million ‘Israeli’ security contract promoted by Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (2/1/18) 0015/2/1/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari terminated a new defence procurement contract initiated by the members of his cabinet over allegations of fraud in May, 2018.

Read more: https://goo.gl/HG8FZX

8. EXCLUSIVE: Blocked from America, Atiku sells controversial $2.95 million U.S. home

Atiku’s US mansion [Photo Credit: Zillow – www.zillow.com]

The property was searched by the FBI in 2005 in connection with a bribery investigation.

Read more: https://goo.gl/KCAVWS

9. EXCLUSIVE: How Buhari plunged Nigeria into N2.7 trillion mess while spiting Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari

A U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. gave judgment affirming a $6.59 billion arbitral award, plus $2.30 billion interest, against Nigeria.

Read more: https://goo.gl/6vLNBT

10. EXCLUSIVE: Despite reforms, NNPC under Buhari ‘pockets’ N1.3 trn oil revenue

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja

Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC, has withheld over 25 per cent of revenues realised from domestic crude oil sales, refusing to pay same into the Federation Account, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation shows.

Read more

11. EXCLUSIVE: How Saraki plotted to cover up evidence of secret assets in tax havens

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

A month after the public learnt that Senate President Bukola Saraki owned undeclared offshore assets in tax havens — in violation of Nigeria’s code of conduct law— the top lawmaker dispatched his foreign lawyers to Panama to ‘review’ company documents at the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca.

Read more: https://goo.gl/aKmjVW

12. EXCLUSIVE: N10 billion Adeosun Largesse: Saraki’s N’Assembly paid N5.6 bn to 44 unqualified firms – FULL LIST

Saraki Adeosun Dogara

Nigeria’s National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara paid out N5, 638, 664, 700 to 44 unqualified contractors, PREMIUM TIMES and UDEME authoritatively reported.

Read more: https://goo.gl/mJUHcr

13. EXCLUSIVE: The untold security, intelligence conundrum of the Buhari administration

Daura and Monguno

The power tussle within the president’s closest advisers causes confusion within security circles.

Read more: https://goo.gl/7NVe97

14. EXCLUSIVE: How Saraki’s National Assembly spent N6.6bn Adeosun largesse on exotic cars

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara. [Photo credit: Newmail-ng.com]

Funds for the vehicles were sourced from the N10billion the former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun gave lawmakers.

Read more: https://goo.gl/PA6qD7

15. Malabu Scandal: While two ex-Nigerian ministers remain in hiding, UK returns $85 mn to Nigeria

Dan Etete and former attorney general, Mohammed Adoke.

The money was initially frozen in the UK at the request of Italian authorities.

Read more: https://goo.gl/5zu43G

16. Malabu Scandal: How Etete bought luxury Dubai properties with funds

Nigeria’s former Minster of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete

PREMIUM TIMES’ UK partner, Finance Uncovered, discovered the name of former Nigerian oil minister Daniel Etete among thousands of property and residency records compiled by assorted real estate professionals in Dubai.

Read more: https://goo.gl/iGbBdm

17. EXCLUSIVE: Real reasons Senators, Reps amended 2019 election sequence

National Assembly Complex

Some lawmakers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in confidence said negotiations that preceded the passage ended in majority favouring the change based on past experiences and calculations about the 2019 elections.

Read more: https://goo.gl/tjjGtA

18. EXCLUSIVE: Adebayo Shittu in fresh scandal, presented N5,000 tax receipt to become minister

Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications PHOTO: Techpoint

To become a member of the Federal Executive Council, Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria’s communications minister recently exposed for failing to take part in the national youth service, submitted to the Nigerian Senate a receipt of N5,000 as proof of his tax compliance for three years.

Read more: https://goo.gl/PeKckG

19. EXCLUSIVE: How agency headed by Buhari’s in-law is violating Nigeria’s procurement law

President Muhammadu Buhari [Pix: Daily Post Nigeria]

Fresh procurement documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES have revealed how the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) illegally shortlisted unqualified companies for a slew of federal contracts across the country.

Read more

20. EXCLUSIVE: Minister Adeosun, Saraki, Dogara, Accountant General in N10 billion fraud scandal

The National Assembly, led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, illegally received and shared a hefty N10 billion from the national treasury.

Read more