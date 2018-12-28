BREAKING: Shehu Shagari, ex-Nigerian President, is dead

Related News

A former Nigerian President, Shehu Shagari, is dead.

Mr Shagari died Friday evening at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

The death of the elder statesman was announced by his grandson, Bello Shagari, via his Twitter handle.

Mr Shagari was elected president in 1979 and led Nigeria between 1979 and 1983 on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

He was removed from office via a military coup in December 1983.

The coup plotters eventually named then Major General Muhammadu Buhari as the Head of State.

Mr Shagari’s death was also confirmed by the governor of his home Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

I regret to Announce the death of former President Shehu Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Details later…