Tinubu co-chairs APC presidential campaign council; Dangote, Otedola named advisers (FULL LIST) Press Release Related News The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections. They are as follows: CHAIRMAN President Muhammadu Buhari CO-CHAIRMAN Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu DEPUTY CHAIRMEN 1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. 2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH Senator George Akume VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH Senator Ken Nnamani DIRECTOR GENERAL His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS) Senator A.O. Mamora DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION) Arch. Waziri Bulama SECRETARY 1. Adamu Adamu 2. Dele Alake ZONAL DIRECTORS a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio DIRECTORATES a. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed b. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN a. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa c. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman a. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre b. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado d. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN a. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato b. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri e. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu a. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah b. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu f. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba a. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman g. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq a. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed b. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam h. Director, Admin- Onari Brown a. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan b. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau i. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa a. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu b. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire j. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau a. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma k. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN a. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari l. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu M. Director Finance- Wale Edun Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT 1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. 2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader) 4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House ) 5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole 6. Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Aliko Dangote [Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria] 7. Mr. Femi Otedola COUNCIL MEMBERS 1. Chief Bisi Akande 2. Chief John Oyegun 3. Senator Ita Enang 4. All APC serving Senators 5. All APC serving and former Governors 6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives 7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC 8. All Zonal Women Leaders STATE COORDINATORS 1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states 2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) December 28, 2018 WhatsApp

