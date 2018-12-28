Panic in Ado Ekiti as gunmen kill man in broad daylight

Related News

There was palpable apprehension in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, on Thursday as unknown gunmen shot and killed a man whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at press time.

The state police command confirmed the incident, saying its officials had launched an investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the crime.

An eyewitness, however, revealed that the victim was a motorist driving in his car before he was shot.

“The deceased was in the car and the vehicle conveying the gunmen had hit his car at the back.

“The deceased then alighted from the car to complain over the reckless driving not knowing they were armed robbers and the daredevil bandits opened fire on him killing him instantly,” he said.

According to him, the hoodlums after shooting the motorist fled the scene at top speed.

The source said that the incident occurred at the busy Ajilosun area of the city.

“The incident, which created panic among the residents of the area, happened directly adjacent the popular Tosin Aluko Ado/ Ikere Ekiti Motor park at Ajilosun.

“The deceased was shot in the head and stomach by his assailants,’’ he said.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the scene, the man was still in the pool of his blood.

He was later evacuated by policemen from the Ologede Police station and taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

NAN reports that men of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, who had reported for work, fled the scene.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

The police spokesman said: “We have got the report about the killing and our men have swung into action.

” We are yet to know the identity of the deceased but investigation has begun into the killing,’’ he stated. (NAN)