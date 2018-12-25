13 Nigerian soldiers, two police personnel killed in Boko Haram ambush

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said 13 of its soldiers and two police personnel died in a Boko Haram ambush on Monday.

It said troops successfully repelled the insurgents in another attack at a military formation in Kukareta, Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe on Monday.

A statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, the deputy director, Army Public Relations, said the insurgents on Monday at about 6: 30 pm attacked a military forward operational base in Kukareta community of Yobe.

Mr Nwachukwu said the troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle and repelled the attack, killing many of them, adding that a soldier was wounded in the attack.

He said that 13 soldiers and two police personnel also lost their lives when they ran into an ambush by the insurgents on Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

“In another encounter; troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu – Maiduguri Road, yesterday fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush. Sadly, thirteen military and a police personnel including an officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

“A clearance operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists’ ambush party is still ongoing,” he said.

According to him, bodies of the soldiers and the wounded were evacuated, adding that the wounded soldier was currently receiving treatment.

(NAN)

