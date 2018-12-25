You’re better trained, equipped and must defeat Boko Haram, Buratai tells soldiers

Tukur Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has urged troops prosecuting the counter-terrorism operation in the North-east to be wary of Boko Haram’s increasing misinformation propaganda.

In a Christmas and New Year Message to the troops on Tuesday, Mr Buratai said that it was evident that the terrorists had been defeated.

“Thus, they have now resorted to employing propaganda in order to demoralise you by spreading false messages of strength and invincibility.

“It is pertinent for troops to understand that Boko Haram Terrorists are nothing but a band of criminals.

“Therefore, you must all brace up to clear and flush out their remnants.

“We have superior training, firepower and experience. We have a history of successes on the battlefield both at home and abroad,” the army chief said.

He also urged them to reflect their superior training, firepower and experiences and bring them to bear in the ongoing operations.

Mr Buratai thanked them for the good job they had done in 2018 but added that they must look to make greater progress in 2019.

He commended the troops for their gallantry, efforts and sacrifices.

“I congratulate you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours,’’ he said.

The army chief urged them to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast, professional and responsive in carrying out their constitutional roles.

He said on his part, he would continue to ensure that their welfare and that of their family were given utmost priority.

On the 2019 elections, Mr Buratai admonished officers and soldiers to remain apolitical and dedicated to their assigned roles.

“Let me use this medium to reassure you of the federal government’s commitment to your welfare with the requisite support for us to perform our duties.

“Also, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged his total support to the Armed Forces to bring all ongoing operations to logical conclusion.’’

He urged them to use the festive season which heralds peace and merriment for sober reflection and introspection.

“I enjoin us all to continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades and for peace in our nation.

“We will not renege on our promise to cater for the well-being of the families of our brave fallen heroes,’’ he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.