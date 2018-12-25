Why troubled Zamfara is being governed by assembly speaker 

Related News

Details have emerged as to why the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, is acting as governor of the state in the absence of Abdulaziz Yari, the state governor, despite the presence of the deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala.

Mr Rikiji has continued to play the role of acting governor amidst the worsening security situation that has led to the death of dozens of people in the past few days.

On Saturday, at least 18 people were killed in Birane village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

On Sunday, armed bandits attacked Sauna village in Tsafe Local Government Area killing many residents and displacing hundreds of others.

The latest killings led to a violent protest by some residents of Tsafe local government on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the protesters chanted derogatory terms against the defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari. The defence minister is also from Zamfara State.

As the killings persisted, only Mr Rikiji is seen either attending funerals or dishing out instructions, often, under the title of acting governor.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Yari, the state governor, who has always been accused of being absent from a state badly needing his attention, is currently in Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

We also gathered that he handed over the reins of power to the speaker before he jetted out of the country.

We asked the state commissioner of Information, Sanda Danjari, why the governor overlooked his deputy and handed over to the Speaker.

“The reason is simple, the deputy governor belongs to G8, a group of governorship aspirants opposing the governor.

“There is a wide political difference between the governor and deputy and it is only sensible that in his absence, the governor will naturally handover to the most senior after the deputy governor, which is the speaker of the state assembly,” Mr Danjati said.

He also said even if the speaker was not available, “power would have been handed over to the SSG. It is not a big issue”.

The G8 Mr Danjari refers to is a collection of eight governorship aspirants under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), who teamed up against the preferred candidate of Mr Yari, finance commissioner, Mukhtar Idris.

The eight aspirants include Mr Wakala, who has been Mr Yari’s deputy, since 2011, as well as a serving senator, Kabiru Marafa, former governor, Mahmuda Shinkafi, and defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali.

Others in the group are a former executive director of First Bank, who is also currently on trial by the EFCC, Dauda Lawal; a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji; a retired federal permanent secretary, Abubakar Magaji; and Maji Hamidu.

Efforts to get Mr Wakala’s comments were unsuccessful as his phone lines failed to connect.

His media aide, Yusuf Ibrahim, did not answer or return our calls.

Hundreds of people have been killed by bandits in the North-west state in 2018.

Many others have been kidnapped for ransom.