Budget presentation controversy, APC’s worsening crises in Ogun, Imo dominate political discourse last week

The intrigues that greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s budget presentation to the Senate will still be discussed for many days.

Jeers and counter-applauses by pro and anti-Buhari lawmakers blighted what was supposed to be a peaceful budget presentation.

Apart from this, the dissolution of the Imo and Ogun State executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the headlines.

Below are political stories that drove discourse this week:

Monday

– “I have pledged that 40 per cent of my government will be youth. Let me assure you that it’s a promise and I won’t break it. My minister of youth is going to be less than 30 years,” presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar said while reeling out his agenda at a Youth Town Hall Meeting in Lagos.

Atiku Abubakar Presidential rally in Sokoto

– The chairman of the steering committee of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said nine parties have signed a memorandum of understanding and assumed membership of the CUPP.

– The Kowa Party also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the allegation that the Ogun State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, failed to serve in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

– The leadership of the National Assembly directed the police and the State Security Service (SSS) to ensure adequate security within the vicinity of the National Assembly from Tuesday morning to enable members and staff come in and perform their legitimate duties without any hindrance. This follows a protest by the staff on Monday.

– Also, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, former President Goodluck Jonathan asked President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for who to blame as his administration has nothing to do with failures of his government.

Tuesday

– In carrying out the orders of the National Assembly leadership, officers of the Nigerian police blocked the entrance of the National Assembly, preventing staff, journalists and others from entering the complex.

– The APC blamed Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for the protest by workers of the National Assembly.

– President Muhammadu Buhari accused the National Assembly of inflating debts to be repaid by the federal government to deserving states.

– Mr Buhari declined to assent to a bill that seeks to amend the law establishing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

– In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, declared that the 2019 elections would be a referendum on the state of security and hunger in Nigeria.

– The Senate mandated its committees on judiciary and police affairs to investigate circumstances surrounding the arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju.

– Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Bature Mohammed, said the staff of the National Assembly will not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from presenting the 2019 budget to federal lawmakers.

Wednesday

– The parliament witnessed a rowdy session on Wednesday when President Buhari presented an N8.83 trillion 2019 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. Some lawmakers, mainly those of the opposition, jeered at and booed the president while presenting the speech.

– Also, stating reasons, President Buhari declined to assent to the National Transport Commission Bill, 2018 and the Federal Roads Authority Establishment Bill, 2018.

– The APC national leadership dissolved the state and local government executives in Ogun and Imo states. The executives were loyal to the governors of the two states who have an axe to grind with the Adams Oshiomhole national leadership.

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]

By Friday, the APC headquarters had set up caretaker committees for the two states, Ogun and Imo. However, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun vowed not to have anything to do with the caretaker committee.

Thursday

-The federal government described as an “act of desperation’’, the statement credited to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that “killings will continue if President Buhari is re-elected’’.

-Lawmakers at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday exchanged banters over the phantom, ‘Jibrin,’ an alleged impostor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

-The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and Fertilisers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) donated N1.77 billion to the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari who seeks a second term in 2019.

– The Senate confirmed the nomination of Uwani Abba Aji as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

– The APC in a statement attributed the rowdiness that characterised President Buhari’s budget presentation at the National Assembly to lawmakers from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

– President Buhari also directed security agencies to find the killers of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh (rtd).

Friday

– President Buhari declared support for the Imo All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, said the APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at a rally to flag-off Uzodimma’s campaign in Owerri.

The rally was shunned by Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

– Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced that the commission had revised the guidelines for accrediting observers.

– The federal government also said it will not exchange words with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over his comment that the 2019 budget as ‘hopeless’.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we all heard the 2019 budget. That is a budget that has no hope for anybody because if you look at the statistics and the figures there’s poverty, if you look at the figures based on revenues that are coming in, there is nothing left. So where’s the future?” Mr Saraki had said.

Saturday

– Twenty-six registered political parties in Ebonyi State signed an undertaking to ensure peaceful and credible general elections in the state in 2019.

Similarly, in Bauchi, 19 gubernatorial candidates signed a peace accord.

– During the week, presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, had an interview with PREMIUM TIMES following a visit.

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu

In the interview published on Saturday, the former Central Bank deputy governor, explained his programmes and plans for the nation if elected president in 2019.

Sunday

– The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from paying Plateau Central Senator, Joshua Dariye, monthly allowances while he serves out a prison sentence.

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Joshua Dariye, during his arraignment at the FCT High Court Gudu,in Abuja on Tuesday (12/6/18). The Court sentence him to 14 year imprisonment for fraud and misappropriation of funds. 03249/12/6/2018/Hogan Bassey/NAN

But reacting through his spokesperson, Mr Saraki said he does not have the power to stop the payment except the Attorney-General of the Federation requests.