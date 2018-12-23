ANALYSIS: Amosun’s anger and APCs pending misfortune in Ogun

Related News

On Thursday, the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, launched his campaign to become the governor of Ogun State. Mr Akinlade has the support of the incumbent governor, Ibikunle Amosun, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is running to gain an entrance into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Akinlade, a frontline aspirant and favourite of the Amosun government, is now calling the bluff of his former party in the state, although he has adopted Muhammadu Buhari as his presidential candidate.

His pilgrimage to the APM is a fallout of his inability to secure the ticket of the APC, in spite of the full backing of the governor of the state.

The stand of Mr Amosun to oppose his own party for the governorship election, but support Mr Buhari in the presidential polls, is not only tantamount to the biblical maxim of a house divided against itself, but also casts a shadow of confusion on the teeming APC supporters, whose loyalties would be torn between the interests of the party and their preferred candidates.

Mr Akinlade won a controversial APC governorship primary organised by the governor and other stakeholders, but a panel sent by the headquarters of the party conducted a separate primary, which produced Dapo Abiodun as the candidate. Mr Abiodun has the support of ex-Ogun State governor, Segun Osoba, and ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu. Mr Amosun has accused both men, alongside APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, of perpetrating injustice against him and his supporters.

Mr Amosun and Mr Osoba have been at loggerheads for years with the latter exiting the APC for another party at some point. Their disagreements often stemmed from the control of the party in the state and appointments into offices. Mr Osoba returned to lead the anti-Amosun faction of the Ogun APC reportedly at the instance of Mr Tinubu.

Since the governorship primaries, the APC’s house of commotion is yet to find peace, as the ensuing contentions set the outgoing governor against the Oshiomhole-led national leadership, over the selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The vent of bitterness, opened at the beginning of the struggles in October, is still emitting its magma of tirades and animosity to the fears and unsettling of party loyalists.

The ruckus over the list of Ogun candidates for the election had turned into a game of wits, ego and power play, especially between the governor and Mr Oshiomhole.

The latter, as the national chairman of the party, refused to yield to pressures from the governor and some other APC governors alike, to accept the list of candidates they submitted, having faulted the process through which the candidates were selected.

The governors are often touted as the owners of the party and to dare to oppose their desire to file the names of their cronies as the candidates of the party for any election, was akin to denying the party of a representation that could win elections.

The governors are the leaders of the parties in the states. They often determine ‘who becomes what’ and ‘who gets what’ in the sharing of political positions in their states. It is a matter of consensus. and if any aspirant holds any a different view without coming through the governors, such could as well forget about his political ambition.

The status quo of the overwhelming powers of incumbent governors was what Mr Oshiomhole chose to alter.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

All the states with factional leadership of the party conducted parallel primaries and submitted two sets of candidate lists. But the NWC’s choice was remarkably injurious to some of the governors, especially the Ogun State governor.

Although he got his senatorial ticket of the party, he failed to secure any tickets for his preferred candidates for the governorship and those for the Ogun State House of Assembly. Instead, the NWC approved the list of candidates which had Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate.

Though the governor did pull some strings with the presidency and other power quarters to get Mr Oshiomhole to rescind his decision and accept his list, the combative Mr Oshiomhole refused to yield. Mr Amosun has since then accused the party chairman of working for the interests of Messrs Tinubu and Osoba.

Professor Mosobalaje Oyawoye (Photo Credit: Bookcraft Africa)

Officially, Mr Oshiomhole’s reasons for working againstMr Amosun was that the governor attempted to lord his will over the majority of party members in the state by “brazenly” imposing candidates for virtually all elective positions in the state.

Mr Oshiomhole said the governor held a stakeholders meeting as required by the APC National Executive Committee on the modalities of the primaries, but went on to do “the bizarre.”

“At the meeting, this is no secret, I expect that some of your media houses will have video clips of what transpired at that meeting because it wasn’t a closed-door meeting. It was an open meeting. Governor Amosun, in his wisdom, decided to introduce ‘third element’ which didn’t feature in the resolutions of the National Executive Council,” explained Mr Oshiomhole.

“He announced that Ogun State was going to adopt consensus and he proceeded to define what, in his view, constitutes a consensus. And having defined it to mean the pronouncement of the governor, he went on to announce what, according to him, represents a consensus candidate. He announced one Akinlade as the next governor. He proceeded to announce another gentleman, whom he said would be the deputy governor, consensus.

“He went on to proclaim himself as the next senator through consensus and he says the current senator in his own Senatorial zone, Senator Tejuoso, will step aside so that he, Ibikunle Amosun, at the end of his tenure as governor of Ogun State, will proceed to the Senate. According to him, this is his own consensus.

“He went on to also announce that the second senator, also from Ogun State, will step aside and another gentleman will come in place of that senator. And according to him, this pronouncement is a consensus. Not done, governor Amosun went on to announce a particular gentleman, who will be the next speaker. He went on to announce another one who will be the next deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly.

“Governor Amosun, according to his own definition of consensus, also unilaterally pronounced that of the eight seats of House of Representatives members, seven will not return. According to him, only one will return.

“This, he claimed is a consensus. He went on to list other members of the House of Assembly who will seek re-election and those who will not seek re-election. All through, he announced about 40 names, which, according to him, constitute a consensus.”

In all, Mr Oshiomhole described Mr Amosun’s actions as “undemocratic, immoral and an abuse of power,” adding that the party’s constitution “does not recognise emperors.”

“There are not emperors in the APC, if anybody attempts to invent himself as an emperor, it will be an enterprise in futility. Based on our rules, we have since conducted primaries and submitted the name of the winner, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to INEC for the purpose of the forthcoming governorship election. That, for me, has concluded that matter.”

Former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The governor in his reaction not only accused Mr Oshiomhole of working for Mr Tinubu’s interest, but he also described the chairman as acting like a dictator.

He accused Mr Oshiomhole of being dictatorial and that his actions threatened the peace within the party, as well as the party’s fortunes in the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by his commissioner for information, Adedayo Adeyeye, the governor said there were no other governorship primaries held in Ogun State other than the one that produced Adekunle Akinlade as candidate and that the primaries into national and state legislative offices were won 100 per cent by those declared winners by the panel Mr Oshiomhole sent to Ogun State, to oversee the exercise.

“He (Oshiomhole), knows that the shenanigans of unknown court injunctions, unknown appeal panels and all sorts unleashed on the process by him and his cohorts are premeditated schemes executed to deny the members of the APC their true choice of candidates in the elections,” the statement read.

“Oshiomhole knows, as we know, that in the instance of the last primaries in Ogun state, he has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness. Our consolation lies in the fact that in the fullness of time, what remains unknown to the public will become bare and everyone will see Oshiomhole and his co-travellers for who they are.

“In his conduct, Oshiomhole has exhibited disdain for the interest of the APC and that of the national leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr Amosun has vowed to do everything possible to ensure Mr Akinlade wins as governor of Ogun State, and by implication, work against the party, noting that he could not stop him and other candidates from defecting to the APM, following to injustice done to them.

“When these people came, they told me they are leaving the APC, I said ‘no’ but I couldn’t stop them. In fact, Akinlade has my full support,” Mr Amsoun had said. ”I am not going to stop him. Everything I have, I will use to support him. Let them try whatever they want to try, we also have our strategies and I am not going to hide behind one finger.”

A peace and reconciliation committee was empanelled to pacify the aggrieved aspirants and get those who had defected to return to the party and work for it, ahead of the 2019 elections.

The committee, headed by the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, had terms of reference to deal with all issues within the South-west. A series of meetings were held in Lagos with all the stakeholders in attendance.

Recent developments have, however, shown that the peace move, although laudable, did not achieve much. The battle lines are still indelible and all parties seem to be going their ways.

Apparently, as a pre-emptive strategy, the national leadership of the party dissolved the executive committees in the state, as well as local government and ward executives.

Their dissolution was part of the resolutions reached during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting presided over by Mr Oshiomhole in Abuja on Tuesday. The NWC said it does not trust the dissolved executives not to, like the governor, work against the interest of the APC.

The NWC named a caretaker committee that would run the affairs of the party through the general elections. Mr Amosun, however, replied the NWC, saying he would not recognise any caretaker committee and would continue to relate with the Derin Adebiyi-led state leadership dissolved by the NWC.

Again, the APC is at a crossroads in Ogun. With other parties such as the PDP, SDP, ADC and others rearing up to replace the APC in the state, there is no doubt that the party is in dire straits. Its supporters are divided along the lines of personal interests as portrayed by the governor on one hand and Dapo Abiodun and the rest of those favoured by the NWC’s decision on the other.

The crisis has whittled down the power of the party, with the governor’s weight now missing behind the governorship candidate. Party members believe that it is not wise to undermine the power of the governor to sway votes in favour of Mr Akinlade and in opposition to Mr Abiodun.

That is not in doubt. But will the voters understand that they should vote the APC and Mr Amosun on February 16 and vote only APM candidates a week later? Will the people who listened to the campaigns against the APC governorship candidate, selectively filter out the APM messages when they vote the president, and legislators?

This is the entanglement Mr Amosun will be labouring to untwine in the coming days as he works to spite the APC and please the president. It is a certainty that the work will be arduous.

In choosing his actions, Mr Amosun must realise that every choice certainly has its outcome.