EFCC ‘recovers N1 billion’ at Enugu Airport

Anti-graft officials in Enugu on Friday announced the arrest of two suspected money launderers who were trying to convey a huge amount of cash through the international airport there.

The suspects were arrested with $2.8 million (over N1 billion at N360 a dollar) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, EFCC spokesperson Tony Orilade said in a statement.

Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, said to be working for Bankers Warehouse, were arrested as they were about boarding an Arik Air flight to Lagos, and their apprehension came following a tipoff, EFCC said.

The suspects “confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for ‘some notable banks’ for over six years and were in the process of doing same for a Union Bank branch at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, when they were caught,” EFCC said.

Messrs Augustine and Emmanuel allegedly disclosed that today’s operation was the fourth this year, and are cooperating with anti-graft detectives, the EFCC said.

The development comes barely a month after EFCC disclosed a Lebanon was arrested with N940 million at the international airport in Abuja.