Nigerian govt reacts after Saraki dismissed 2019 budget as ‘hopeless’

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The federal government has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s description of the 2019 budget as ‘hopeless’, saying the executive will not exchange words with the legislature.

This position was stated by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while speaking with State House correspondents Friday afternoon.

He also said the executive has fulfilled its responsibility by submitting the budget.

Mr Mohammed was reacting to a comment by Mr Saraki who recently described the budget proposal as ‘hopeless’.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we all heard the 2019 budget. That is a budget that has no hope for anybody because if you look at the statistics and the figures there’s poverty, if you look at the figures based on revenues that are coming in, there is nothing left. So where’s the future?

“There must be an alternative and that is what we hope that by this evening speaking to our candidate and vice presidential candidate, not based on sentiments. We are not voting on sentiments, we are voting on what is the need for you. How is your life going to be better? Which party offers you a better future because we see you as those who are patriotic and committed. It’s not about what you’ll get today. It’s about the great country a lot of you expect to see,” Vanguard quoted Mr Saraki as saying.

The newspaper said Mr Saraki made the comment in his capacity as the director of Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation.

Mr Saraki recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party. His bid to clinch the party’s presidential ticket was unsuccessful.

Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed. [PHOTO CREDIT: The ScoopNG]

In his Friday reaction, Mr Mohammed the budget was presented “given some circumstances”.

“It is not the practice of the executive to be exchanging words with the legislative arm of government, they are independent, we are independent,” he said. “To the best of our knowledge, we presented a budget given the circumstances of our resources this year, we feel that is the best we can. It is left for the National Assembly to consider it,” Mr Mohammed added.

The minister said the Buhari government “has met all promises and obligations to Nigerians”.

“I wish everybody Merry Christmas and as a government, we are happy that we have been able to meet all our promises, all our obligations to Nigerians,” he said. “And as the year rolls out, we are more determined to even to deliver more to Nigerians.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Kemi Busari

Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.