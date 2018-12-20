After Buhari accused Senate of inflating states’ payable debts, lawmakers reduce approval for Taraba

Related News

The Senate has reviewed and approved N22.2 billion (22,254,062,330.08) as a refund to Taraba State for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

The lawmakers had initially approved N34.3 billion for Taraba on December 5.

The new approval comes barely 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari accused the National Assembly of inflating debts to be repaid by the federal government to deserving states.

Mr Buhari’s letter, whose content has not been officially denied by the Senate, also showed that the December 5 approval for Taraba was not reflected in the approvals sent to the president for assent and implementation.

The president said the National Assembly did not approve any reimbursement for four states; Bauchi, Delta, Kogi and Taraba despite that the Federal Executive Council had approved reimbursement for them in the details sent to the lawmakers.

In his letter, Mr Buhari asked the National Assembly to review the amount it approved as debt repayment to the states.

The debt repayment in promissory notes is for projects executed on behalf of the federal government by various state governments.

A promissory note is a debt instrument which one party promises in writing to pay a determinate sum of money to the other, either at a fixed or determinable future time, under specific terms.

In a motion sponsored by Francis Alimekhena (APC, Edo North), he explained that the increase which led to the initial approval of N34.3 billion, was as a result of additional road projects executed by the Taraba State Government on behalf of the federal government submitted to the Senate committee – which was not captured in their submission to the House of Representatives.

“Taraba State was among the states that benefited from the approved payment of outstanding bills of 34,315,232,396.96.

“The increase was as a result of additional road projects executed by the Taraba State government on behalf of the federal government submitted to the Senate committee which was not captured in their submission to the House,” he said.

He thereafter, asked that the Senate resolves to rescind its earlier resolution of the payment of outstanding bills of N34,315,325,396.96 to the Taraba State Government and to approve the sum of N22,254,062,330.08.

The resolution was unanimously adopted. No lawmaker contributed to the motion neither did anyone make reference to the president’s letter.