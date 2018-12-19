Buhari’s 2019 budget presentation delayed over move by lawmakers to protest

The anticipated presentation of the 2019 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly has been delayed due to plans by some lawmakers to protest.
The lawmakers, mostly from the opposition parties, were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions into the chamber.
The budget presentation was scheduled for 12 noon.
The lawmakers were still in an executive session at the time of this report at 12:20 p.m. PREMIUM TIMES learnt the session was to appeal to the lawmakers not to embarrass the president.
However, the situation appeared to have been brought under control by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Reps), Kawu Samaila.
The presidential aide was seen retrieving the placards from some of the aggrieved lawmakers.
While the executive session went on, a loyalist of the president, Gudaji Kazaure, came out and was heard speaking in Hausa saying “we will not allow anyone to embarrass the president.”
He rained curses on those planning to do so.
More details shortly…
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
