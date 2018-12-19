Buhari presents 2019 budget to National Assembly (LIVE UPDATE)

Related News

All stage is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

According to a letter addressed to the Senate and House of Representatives, Mr Buhari is expected to lay the budget, expected to be a little below the 2018 budget of N9.1 trillion, at noon.

Already, the budget presentation has been preceded with drama with the ongoing four days warning strike by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria. The strike started on Monday.

The workers on Monday arrived early at the National Assembly blocking the main entrance and preventing the normal day’s activities.

The leadership of the National Assembly in a swift reaction asked officers of the Nigeria Police and State Security Services (SSS) to secure the legislative premises for Tuesday’s plenary.

With the police carrying out the order, plenaries held at both chambers on Tuesday but the workers still vowed to continue the strike.

President Buhari is also expected to address, in his speech, the issue of budget inflation which set the executive against the legislature in the 2018 budget process.

Security has been increased at the National Assembly premises while the lawmakers await the arrival of the president.

Follow the live updates of the budget presentation on this page.

Guards brigade band seated at the gallery.

11:17: Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s procession arrives chamber, about to start usual business on the order paper.

The House of Representatives adopts a motion to admit senators and Senate President Bukola Saraki into their chamber.

The motion was moved by the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, and seconded by his deputy, Idris Wase.

Lawmakers have gone into a “5 minutes” executive session.

Some lawmakers have been seen with placards, possibly to protest during the budget presentation.

Sources said the executive session is to prevail on those aggrieved lawmakers to shelve the planned protest.

Some aides of the president arriving at the National Assembly

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by ministers of labour, budget and national planing, amongst others have just arrived the lobby.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are still in the Executive Session where journalists and other observers are not allowed.

It’s 12noon and the president is yet to arrive at the National Assembly complex.

The lawmakers are in an executive session and only members are allowed into the chamber.

Even the president’s aide on National Assembly, Ita Enang, who came with the copies of the budget in a green and white package was turned back from the door.

It also appears all is not well inside the chamber as one of the president’s loyalists, Gudaji Kazaure, came out and is heard speaking in Hausa saying “we will not allow anyone to embarrass the president”. He even rained curses.

He was pacified by another presidential aide, Kawu Sumaila, and he has returned into the chamber.