Oshiomhole goes after Amosun, Okorocha as APC dissolves Ogun, Imo executives

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has dissolved the executive committees in Imo and Ogun states at the state, local government, and ward levels.

This dissolution was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by the publicity secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Wednesday morning.

The dissolved executives were loyal to the respective state governors: Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

Messrs Amosun and Okorocha have been at loggerheads with the party headquarters over the outcome of the APC primaries in their states. Although both governors are APC senatorial candidates and have pledged loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, they have publicly declared support for governorship candidates of other parties.

The decision to dissolve the APC executives in Ogun and Imo, Mr Issa-Onilu said, was reached at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting presided over by Mr Oshiomhole in Abuja on Tuesday.

“That is true. The two governors and the state excos have publicly expressed the fact that they will support (their) candidates in other parties, in their respective states,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

“So those excos, right from the state to the ward level are not people we can trust to work honestly, for the success of our party in the next election.”

He said the party views this action as anti-party activities, so it will not be in its interest to allow their structure to be used to undermine their chances in those states.

“It is within our powers to ensure that we protect the interest of the party and also to activate relevant sections of our constitution which prohibit members from carrying out activities that are inimical to the interest of the party,” he said.

In their place, the NWC said it would inaugurate caretaker committees that would take charge of party affairs in the two states ahead of the general elections.

When asked what will be done to the governors who are involved in this, Mr Issa-Onilu said “you would be hearing from us regarding that, shortly.”